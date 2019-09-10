67-year-old woman killed in dog attack in Dutchess County home

PLEASANT VALLEY, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman in Dutchess County was killed in a dog attack.Police and EMS responded to a home in Pleasant Valley on Saturday afternoon on a report of a woman with life-threatening injuries.67-year-old Arlene Renna was found unconscious on the living room floor of her home by her husband after he came home, authorities said. She died at the scene.Investigators determined the wounds and circumstances were consistent with a dog attack.Two Coonhounds are kept in the home as pets and both dogs were secured by Dutchess County SCPA, according to police.No one else was home at the time of the attack and there were no indications of foul play.The fate of the dogs will be determined by a court judge.----------