A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off northwestern Japan, triggering a tsunami warning, authorities said.The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor struck around 6:22 a.m. PT 20.8 miles east northeast of Tsuruoka, Yamagata.The quake was initially measured at 6.8 in magnitude, but that figure was lowered to 6.4 a short time later.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.