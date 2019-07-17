7 arrested after man beaten with pan in Brooklyn robbery

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have arrested seven individuals in connection with a violent robbery in Brooklyn in which a man was attacked with a pan.Authorities say the attack happened at 12:30 a.m. on June 30 in East New York.They say the thieves beat the 41-year-old man with the pan and then stole his cell phone and ran away.The victim suffered a fractured spine and cut his face in the attack.He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in serious condition.The suspects have been identified as:--Dwayne Harris, 18, of Schenectady--Dornell Harris, 21, of Schenectady--Jamal Lacey-Martinez, 23, of Brooklyn--Anthony Pierre, 21, of Brooklyn--Justin Pierre, 18, of Brooklyn--Luis Rodriguez, 17, of the Bronx--Joseph Gonsalves, of Franklin SquareAll suspects are charged with robbery, gang assault, and reckless endangerment. Additionally, Gonsalves is charged with criminal possession of a weapon.----------