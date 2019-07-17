7 arrested after man beaten with pan in Brooklyn robbery

By Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have arrested seven individuals in connection with a violent robbery in Brooklyn in which a man was attacked with a pan.

Authorities say the attack happened at 12:30 a.m. on June 30 in East New York.

They say the thieves beat the 41-year-old man with the pan and then stole his cell phone and ran away.

The victim suffered a fractured spine and cut his face in the attack.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in serious condition.

The suspects have been identified as:
--Dwayne Harris, 18, of Schenectady
--Dornell Harris, 21, of Schenectady
--Jamal Lacey-Martinez, 23, of Brooklyn
--Anthony Pierre, 21, of Brooklyn
--Justin Pierre, 18, of Brooklyn
--Luis Rodriguez, 17, of the Bronx
--Joseph Gonsalves, of Franklin Square

All suspects are charged with robbery, gang assault, and reckless endangerment. Additionally, Gonsalves is charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

