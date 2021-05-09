u.s. & world

7 dead, including gunman, in shooting at birthday party in Colorado Springs

By Alex Meier
EMBED <>More Videos

7 dead, including gunman, after shooting at birthday party

COLORADO SPRINGS -- Seven people are dead, including a gunman, after a shooting at a birthday party where friends, family and children gathered to celebrate early Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to a call about a shooting in a trailer at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park in Colorado Springs at approximately 12:20 a.m.

Police said they believe the gunman was the boyfriend of one of the female victims. He shot six people before taking his own life, police said.

By the time officers arrived, six people were dead and one was severely injured. That victim later died in the hospital.

The children at the party were not injured and are now in the care of relatives.

"From the officers who responded to the shooting to the investigators still on scene, we are all left incredibly shaken. This is something you hope never happens in your own community, in the place that you call home," Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement.

Officials have not released the names of the victims nor the shooter. A motive has yet to be determined, and an investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coloradofatal shootingmass shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
US Navy seizes thousands of assault weapons in Arabian Sea
EXPLAINER: Did US hiring slow because of a 'labor shortage'?
Former GOP presidential candidate Pierre S. 'Pete' du Pont IV dies
India's daily COVID death toll surpasses 4,000
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man ID'd as person of interest in Times Square shooting
Video shows violent attempt to take man's moped in NYC
Rescue dog lost in NYC subway tunnel for a day found safe
Florida reports more than 10,000 COVID-19 variant cases
8 hurt when MTA bus catches fire after being hit by motorcycle
Kentucky Derby winner fails postrace drug test; Baffert suspended
Son confesses to killing mother in her NYC home: Police
Show More
EXPLAINER: Did US hiring slow because of a 'labor shortage'?
Times Square shooting: Who are the victims?
Times Square shooting renews calls for change
Man stabbed, killed inside hotel-turned shelter in NYC
Large waterspout spotted at Jersey Shore over weekend
More TOP STORIES News