At least 12 people are injured as a raging fire burns through several businesses in Sunnyside, Queens.The fire broke out inside one store on Queens Boulevard around 2:14 a.m. Thursday and quickly spread.Dozens of firefighters are battling the flames.The fire grew quickly.It eventually spread to at least five stores and one of those stores partially collapsed in the back.The fire department worked to get six families from a neighboring building out.At least 160 firefighters are working to get the flames under control before it spreads further.Of the 12 people injured, seven are firefighters and five are civilians. Most of the injuries are minor, but one civilian suffered serious injuries which were said to be fractures. He's expected to survive.One man on the scene reported seeing a fireball as firefighters attempted to get out of the building."I saw three firefighters just on the ground on Queens Boulevard, they flew out of the basement, and I saw one of the guys picked up his helmet and he ran back there to do his job. I was terrified," the witness said.Queens Boulevard is closed from 44th-47th streets.The MTA Q60 bus and Q32 bus will be rerouted. An MTA supervisor is on the scene.Number 7 subway service is not affected.An MTA bus was brought to the scene to help shelter displaced residents from 45-15 45th Street.The cause of the fire is under investigation.