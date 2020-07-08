7 gunned down, 4 fatally, in hail of bullets in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Seven people were shot, four of them fatally, in a hail of gunfire in Paterson, New Jersey, Tuesday night.
Police say the victims were struck in the area of Harrison Street and Carroll Street just after 11 p.m.
Four sustained critical injuries and were rushed to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, where they later died.
They were identified as 37-year-old Al Malik Williams, 37-year-old Otis Smith, 22-year-old Unique Jones, and 25-year-old Nygier Barrett.
A 24-year-old man was treated and released, while a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were admitted and are in stable condition.
The incident is believed to be gang related, and the gunmen fled the scene in a black vehicle.
No arrests have been made.
Police were processing a large crime scene, with multiple shots fired and vehicles struck by bullets.
Hours later, U.S. Marshals attempting to arrest a suspect on Hamilton Street got into a standoff, with possibe shots fired. It was not immediately known if that suspect was related to Tuesday night's shootings.
Like many cities, including New York City, Paterson has had a large number of shootings this year.
Since the beginning of the year, 11 people have been killed and 56 injured in 43 shootings in Paterson.
Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh released the following statement on the violence:
"Clearly, the severity of this incident speaks to larger problems than urban violence that need to be addressed in the immediate future. However, I want to be clear that we will have zero tolerance for violence in our city. Both prevention of loss of life and public safety are paramount to my agenda and I will personally engage in the process to curb these types of heinous incidents, which steal our young residents and instill fear in the community at large. Currently, I'm working with my administration and community leaders to put the young people who are engaging in this dangerous behavior in a room and explain the gravity of their actions, just as we'll ensure that they understand the seriousness of our commitment to stopping further attacks. This must end today."
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information to call the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO, email tips@passaiccountynj.org, or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.
