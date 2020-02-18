7 hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident in Bronx: FDNY

FORDHAM MANOR, Bronx (WABC) -- The FDNY says seven people were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide incident in the Bronx on Monday night.

The incident was reported at a building on Decatur Avenue just before 5:30 p.m.

The FDNY said initial readings were reported to be about 500 ppm. According to Kidde Fire Safety, levels greater than 101 ppm are considered to be dangerous.

Firefighters mitigated the incident and got it under control by shutting down the boiler and ventilating the building.

The seven patients were taken to Jacobi Medical Center. Their conditions are not known.

Few other details were released.

