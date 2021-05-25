7 hurt, 2 seriously in East Flabush apartment fire

The fire broke out inside the building on East 95th Street in East Flatbush just before 4:55 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Two people were seriously injured. Five others were also being treated.
More than 100 firefighters from 25 units responded to battle the blaze.
Firefighters remain on the scene putting out hot spots at the two-story mixed occupancy building.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
