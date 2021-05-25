7 hurt, 2 seriously in East Flabush apartment fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10688665" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The family of a 24-year-old woman who died after falling from a rooftop during a party in the East Village this weekend is speaking out about their loved one.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire burned through an apartment building in Brooklyn, injuring seven people.The fire broke out inside the building on East 95th Street in East Flatbush just before 4:55 a.m. Tuesday morning.Two people were seriously injured. Five others were also being treated.More than 100 firefighters from 25 units responded to battle the blaze.Firefighters remain on the scene putting out hot spots at the two-story mixed occupancy building.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------