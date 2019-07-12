7 hurt in 4-alarm Bronx apartment building fire, including 4 FDNY

By Eyewitness News
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire is burning in an apartment building in the Bronx.

The fire started around 6 a.m. inside the building on Watson Avenue in the Soundview section.

Video showed the flames shooting through the roof.

"On arrival, they found a fire on the top floor in what we call the cockloft space, which is the space between the ceiling and the roof," the FDNY said.

"There was a lot of smoke and somebody was banging on the door telling everybody to get out," a resident said. "But, now we're trying to get back in because we got our stuff inside."

Seven people were injured, including four firefighters. All of the injuries are believed to be minor.



The FDNY is investigating whether or not there were working smoke detectors in the building.

