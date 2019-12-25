7 injured when bus and car collide on Grand Central Parkway overpass in Queens

JAMAICA HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- Seven people were injured when a bus and a car collided in Queens Christmas morning.The accident happened just before 6:30 a.m. on a Grand Central Parkway overpass in the Jamaica Hills section.The vehicles crashed on the 164th Street overpass. The bus jumped the sidewalk and crashed into a fence.The collision also knocked down a light pole.The seven victims were hospitalized, but none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.164th Street is closed between Grand Central Parkway Service Road West and Grand Central Parkway Service Road East.----------