7 injured when bus and car collide on Grand Central Parkway overpass in Queens

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- Seven people were injured when a bus and a car collided in Queens Christmas morning.

The accident happened just before 6:30 a.m. on a Grand Central Parkway overpass in the Jamaica Hills section.

The vehicles crashed on the 164th Street overpass. The bus jumped the sidewalk and crashed into a fence.

The collision also knocked down a light pole.

The seven victims were hospitalized, but none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

164th Street is closed between Grand Central Parkway Service Road West and Grand Central Parkway Service Road East.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaicaqueensnew york citybus crashaccident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire tears through Long Island firehouse, destroying 3 trucks
Man wounded in shooting on subway train in Brooklyn
Worshipers celebrate Christmas at New York City churches
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and pleasant Christmas
UPS driver hides toy behind garbage bins, tops with cardboard
Pope offers hope against darkness in Christmas Day message
3 rescued after getting stuck in mud in New Jersey reservoir
Show More
Trump says North Korea may be planning nice 'Christmas gift'
3 NYC restaurants robbed in Christmas Eve crime spree
Body of soldier from NJ killed in Afghanistan returns to US
Shots hit Jersey City police station where slain detective worked
Last-minute shoppers hit stores on Christmas Eve
More TOP STORIES News