Personal Finance

NJ man loses $80K in life savings after routine bank transfer

By
MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Imagine a scenario where you lost your job to the pandemic and then in a matter of seconds, lost every nickel of your life savings.

A 24-year-old faced with this nightmare scenario reached out to 7 On Your Side, who got to the bottom of this mystery.

"I felt like I lost my life savings and it was very frustrating," Andrew Alexander said.

First, he lost his job -- then all his money, $80,000 total.

The money was set aside for his education and got frozen during what Alexander believed was a routine bank transfer.

RELATED | 7 On Your Side: What to do if you have stimulus payment problems
EMBED More News Videos

Nina Pineda has some stimulus payment solutions with 7 On Your Side.


"There was promotion going with Citibank that if you open an account with a certain amount of money, I get $700. So I was just trying to get that extra bonus," Alexander said.

He transferred $50,000 from his online Chime account just before Christmas, then got 'scrooged.'

"Basically, the next day, both accounts were frozen, and Chime says my funds were not eligible for refund," Alexander said. "As to why both accounts were frozen, I still have no idea."

Chime wanted Alexander to provide unemployment verification, but Citibank didn't ask for any documentation and wouldn't disclose why all his money was frozen.

"Every time I contacted them, they haven't given me a reason," Alexander said. "They said the block out of their scope go to the branch when I went the branch, they said call me over the phone."

With rent and bills due, Alexander was at a loss.

The 24-year-old's job disappeared when the establishment where he worked closed because of COVID.

He's been moonlighting as personal trainer and re-enrolled in college so was desperate to unlock his tuition money.

COVID NEWS | Dr. Fauci's message to MTA workers: Get vaccinated
EMBED More News Videos

Former straphanger Dr. Anthony Fauci had a special message just for MTA workers: get the COVID vaccine.



"I needed to buy gifts. I couldn't even buy food, my girlfriend took care of me," Alexander said.

Until he decided to call 7 On Your Side to take a crack, and his iced cash.

The 7 On Your Side team asked Chime and Citibank to investigate.

We never found out what caused the freeze because neither bank is allowed to discuss customer accounts. But just 48 hours after we called, the big chill on Alexander's 'Benjamins' was thawed.

"I was definitely relieved. I felt happy and thankful I really appreciate it," Alexander said.

Citibank sent a check for $50,000 and Chime unblocked $30,000.

"If it wasn't for you (7 On Your Side) I wouldn't be able to get my money," Alexander said. "I appreciate 7 On Your Side getting involved. Thank you so much and keep helping people."

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financemorristownnew jerseybanknina pinedamoneylost moneysavings7 on your side
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alleged Capitol rioter accused of threatening to 'assassinate' AOC
Hunts Point Market, striking workers reach tentative agreement
NY out of vaccines, Cuomo says using 2nd doses up to federal government
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
Oprah Winfrey, Bill Clinton praise and mourn Larry King
$1 billion grand prize winner confirmed in Mega Millions jackpot
NFL giving free Super Bowl tickets to 7,500 health workers
Show More
GOP lawmaker with gun sets off House chamber metal detector
COVID Live Updates: 150-200 National Guard members test positive
Godiva Chocolates to close all North American stores due to pandemic
2nd dose of Moderna vaccine to be administered in NJ
What 'vaccine passports' mean for your summer vacation
More TOP STORIES News