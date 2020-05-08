coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: 7 On Your Side with your last minute Mother's Day gift ideas

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's been a lot going on the last couple of months, so if you're scrambling for a Mother's Day gift, 7 On Your Side has some last minute ideas.

You have every excuse to have forgotten to get a gift for mom this year.

But do you really want to upset the mother in your life this Sunday?

Here's some last minute ideas she's sure to love.

Flowers are always a favorite. Order or pick up a bouquet for Mother's Day.

Your local florists, like Northvale Florist, will make sure to deliver on time.

Flower shop owner, Ruth Caniathe, was busy filling and delivering orders

She says she has about 100 orders between now and Mother's Day.

Florists' Transworld Delivery (FTD) is also still shipping on Friday for delivery Saturday, and is offering 20 percent off site-wide.

Curbside pick-up will be your other last minute option to get a gift on time.

Closed retailers are open online, from local boutiques to large chains. If you order, someone will bring it right out to your car.

"You can also consider going to Best Buy, Kohls, Target, Walmart, Office Depot, Dicks, The Container Store -- all good options to consider for mom," Retailmenot's shopping and trends expert Sara Skirboll said.

She says there's a lot of ways to get creative, especially last minute. Skirboll says you can give a gift card or take a picture of a nice foot spa.

She also says Michael's craft stores have fun things the kids can make together with mom.

Ulta Beauty is running a promo, spend $15 and get $3.50 off with a promo code. Plus, many locations are offering pick-up.

You can also choose from mom's favorite restaurant.

"We know that 35 percent of moms just want a nice dinner out -- they don't want to cook, they want to be waited on and they do not want to clean up the dishes," Skirboll said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City

Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes

Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countymedicalcoronavirusgiftscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new york7 on your sideonline shoppingcovid 19 pandemicmothers daycovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthmother's dayshopping
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Child with mysterious illness possibly linked to COVID-19 dies
NYC school cafeterias providing nearly 500,000 meals per day
NYC hospital staff surprised with free vacations
Island Harvest Food Bank feeding thousands of LI families Friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child with mysterious illness possibly linked to COVID-19 dies
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NJ patient's valuables disappear while dying of COVID-19
NYC hospital staff surprised with free vacations
Heroin bust of drugs labeled 'coronavirus' in the Bronx
Cuomo warns NY about mystery illness possibly linked to COVID-19
Frontline workers proceed with weddings despite coronavirus pandemic
Show More
Summer camps prepare for season amid coronavirus uncertainty
Rate of spread slowing across New Jersey, Murphy says
Local realtor tackles spring cleaning for New Yorkers
Rutgers develops 1st FDA authorized at-home saliva test for COVID
20 homeless people take shelter on MTA bus in Brooklyn: Video
More TOP STORIES News