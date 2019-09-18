7 On Your Side

7 On Your Side tracks down owner of vehicle that hit parked cars

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was a mysterious hit-and-run that 7 On Your Side solved this past winter, but when the car owner never paid the victims, we stayed on his case for seven months until he 'showed them the money'.

The car was driven by an apparent hit-and-run driver accused of damaging several parked cars and causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has the story in the video player above.

----------
