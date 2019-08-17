7 people shot at Snapchat house party in Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas -- Police said seven people were shot at a house party that formed after it was posted on Snapchat.It happened on Mylla Street in Houston, Texas, around 2 a.m. on Saturday. It's unclear what caused the shooting, but a detective on the scene told our sister station KTRK-TV that it began as a verbal altercation at the party.Police said three people were found shot at the home when they arrived. Several people tried to get away from the shooting and took off in a car.Police said the suspect began following them and shot inside their car, striking three additional people.Police said the seventh shooting victim showed up at the hospital.The house party included between 30 and 50 guests and were all teens and young adults, according to police.Police said it was an "instant party" in which invitations are sent at random via Snapchat, a messaging app that allows users to exchange pictures and videos that disappear after they're viewed.Police believe there were up to three shooters involved. They described the suspect's vehicle as a tan, newer-model SUV, larger in size.All seven victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and are expected to survive.People who live in the neighborhood said they heard between 20 and 25 gunshots. Witnesses said a shooting victim showed up at a gas station a few blocks from the scene looking for help.Carlos Ramirez said he heard a young woman crying outside of his home and yelling on the phone. He learned she had been shot in the hand and called her an ambulance."I came outside, and I heard this lady crying and she was yelling on her phone so I peeked and looked and the gunshot was going on. I told her to come inside and wash her hands because you don't know if the people are still out there," he said.The incident remains under investigation.----------