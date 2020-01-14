7 reputed Trinitarios gang members arrested in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Seven high ranking members of the violent Trinitarios street gang were arrested Tuesday morning on murder and racketeering charges, according to authorities.

The arrests were made by a task force comprised of several law enforcement departments, including the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, state police, NYPD and Department of Investigation.

The suspects are said to be reputed members of the gang's "Sunset" subset.

Four were arrested, while three were already in custody for other alleged crimes.

The arrests follow another round up of reputed members of the "Los Sures" set last October.

The Trinitarios gained national notoriety when they brutally murdered an innocent teenager they dragged out of a bodega in a case of mistaken identity.

The murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz sparked the hashtag #JusticeForJunior and put a spotlight on gang violence.

So far, five life sentences have been handed down to gang members convicted in his murder.

