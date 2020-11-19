7 residents, 5 firefighters hurt in Upper West Side fire

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire burned in an apartment on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, injuring several people.The fire broke out in a third-floor apartment on Riverside Drive at 82nd Street just at 5:45 a.m. Thursday.Twelve people including five firefighters suffered minor injuries in the fire.Firefighters were checking on residents through the building after receiving reports of smoke.The fire started in an empty unit and spread to adjoining ones that were occupied.The cause of the fire is under investigation.It also caused some traffic problems in the area due to the FDNY response.--------------------