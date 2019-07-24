7 tips to protect your privacy, facial identity after you've downloaded FaceApp

NEW YORK (WABC) -- 7 On Your Side has warned viewers about the privacy concerns raised about FaceApp and the access allowed by downloading it. Now everyone is up in arms about the wrinkle in time selfie.
So what can you do to protect your current face from future consequences? Concerns about privacy and where your pictures wind up are just the beginning.
FaceApp's popularity has spawned a slew of unrelated clone sites and scams designed to hack your phone and steal your credit card info -- problems that will age you for real not just digitally.
"You are literally giving away a piece of your digital soul," Cyber Scout's Adam Levin said.
But it's not just FaceApp -- he warns that is what happens when you download many popular apps.
His advice is to read reviews and privacy policies carefully. The face altering app clearly states that you:
"Grant FaceApp a perpetual irrevocable worldwide license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish and distribute your user content."
"It allows an entity to have more of a worldview on who you are, what you do -- and what's a concern with FaceApp is this is a Russian company," Levin said.
FaceApp's developer maintains photos are kept on servers in the U.S., not in Russia, but Levin says you should always protect who you share your image with.
"Let's says it gets in the hands of a government agency or a hacker, they could do a number of things with it," Levin said.
He says if you want to limit your exposure:
Practice 3 Ms: Minimize, Monitor and Manage
Step 1: Minimize what you post online: Don't share your full name, address and birthday -- along with your photo easily found online by scammers.
Step 2: Monitor and watch your bank and social media accounts for anything suspicious.
Step 3: Manage what you allow apps to access. If you don't want apps to access info on your phone like contacts or pictures in your iCloud, you have to toggle the switch to off in your device settings.
Finally:
If you don't like an app's privacy policy, delete it, because sometimes you have given permission for apps to turn on your camera or locate you even when they're not in use.
The Big Takeaway
To avoid being directed to a clone site:
Delete emailed links and don't follow hashtags.
Download apps directly from the App Store or Google Play.
Don't fall for a phone call or email offering to help you delete FaceApp or asking you to pay for privacy.
FaceApp says users who don't want their information stored can make a direct request to delete.
Here's how from FaceApp:
We accept requests from users for removing all their data from our servers. Our support team is currently overloaded, but these requests have our priority. For the fastest processing, we recommend sending the requests from the FaceApp mobile app using "Settings->Support->Report a bug" with the word "privacy" in the subject line. The App added. "We are working on the better UI for that."
