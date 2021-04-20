7-year-old boy dies when dresser falls on him in Manhattan apartment

Authorities say the boy was in his mother's bedroom on Park Avenue in East Harlem when she heard a bang around 7:30 p.m.
Firefighters broke down the bedroom door and found the child underneath the dresser.
He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.
No criminality is suspected.
