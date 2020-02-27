7-year-old boy hit by vehicle in front of East New York, Brooklyn school dies

By Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 7-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle in front of a school in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

Sources say the boy was crossing the street at 8:25 a.m. Thursday with his mother when they were struck by a vehicle at Pennsylvania and Blake avenues.

The boy was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.

The boy's 34-year-old mother sustained a head injury and is being treated at the hospital. Her injury is not life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene. No charges were immediately filed.

The crash occurred about two miles from where a 10-year-old girl was fatally struck by a school bus.

