7-year-old boy hit by vehicle in front of East New York, Brooklyn school

By Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 7-year-old boy was critically injured when he was hit by a vehicle in front of a school in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

It happened at 8:25 a.m. at the corner of Pennsylvania and Blake avenues in the East New York section.

The boy was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.

The driver involved remained at the scene.

