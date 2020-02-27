EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 7-year-old boy was critically injured when he was hit by a vehicle in front of a school in Brooklyn Thursday morning.
It happened at 8:25 a.m. at the corner of Pennsylvania and Blake avenues in the East New York section.
The boy was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.
The driver involved remained at the scene.
Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this story.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
7-year-old boy hit by vehicle in front of East New York, Brooklyn school
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More