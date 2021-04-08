7-year-old boy killed, 3 kids among 5 others hurt in New Jersey house fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Newark fire leaves boy dead, 5 hurt

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A boy died in a fire that tore through a Newark townhouse, injuring five other residents early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out inside the home on Astor Street at around 4:45 a.m.

Video posted on the Citizen app showed heavy flames shooting from the home.



Firefighters scrambled to get two adults and three children out of the home.

They are being treated for various injuries at University Hospital.

A 7-year-old boy did not make it out. His body was located on the third floor by firefighters.

According to the Newark public safety director, the boy's father, who had already escaped the fire, tried to get back into the burning home from the roof of the house next door.

He was helped down from that roof by firefighters.

The Essex County Prosecutors Office is conducting the investigation into what sparked the fire.

ALSO READ | 2 women discovered dead in restaurant day after business owner's body found in car
EMBED More News Videos

Two women were found dead at K & K Jamaican Restaurant and police want to determine if their deaths are connected to a man found dead at a car rental office in Union.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyessex countynewarkhouse firechildren injuries
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
97-year-old man killed when Cadillac jumps curb
NFL pro killed 5, including 2 children, then self in SC | LIVE
Search on for man, woman in violent brawl at NYC Popeyes
Khloé Kardashian shows unedited body to address unauthorized photo release
These are the new COVID guidelines that would shut down NYC schools
Biden announces executive action on gun control
J&J vaccine supply glitch causes concern in Tri-State
Show More
Mom of slain basketball star at NY rally for background check law
Colorado State researchers release 2021 hurricane forecast
Matt Gaetz associate likely to strike plea deal, attorneys say
Rep. Lee Zeldin announces he's running for governor of New York
Expert says George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen: LIVE
More TOP STORIES News