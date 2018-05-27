7-year-old boy on scooter killed after being struck by MTA bus in the Bronx

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) --
A 7-year-old boy riding a battery-powered motorized scooter was killed after being struck by an MTA bus in the Bronx on Saturday afternoon, police say.

The child was struck on East 184th St. and Webster Avenue in Fordham Heights around 3:30.

The child was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses say the reason why the bus driver did not see the boy in time was because the 7-year-old came zooming down the sidewalk, down a hill and into the street. The sidewalk is tucked behind a building, so it created a blind spot for the bus driver, driving down Webster Avenue.

The MTA bus came to a stop almost a block away from where it struck the boy.

Witnesses say the driver remained on the scene and was questioned by police. It is unclear if any criminality was involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

It is unclear where the boy's parents were when the accident happened.

An MTA spokesperson released a statement saying,

"This is a tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this young boy. We are working closely with police."

