7-year-old boy killed by hit and run driver in Mastic

By Eyewitness News
MASTIC, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A little boy was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Suffolk County.

The tragic incident happened on Route 27 in Mastic around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, the 7-year-old boy had wandered outside of his home and made his way onto the roadway.

The boy was rushed to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers 800-220-TIPS.

