7-year-old boy shot in Mott Haven, the Bronx, police say

(Citizen App)

MOTT HAVEN. The Bronx (WABC) -- Police said a 7-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the Bronx Wednesday.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the courtyard of a city-run apartment complex near East 137th Street and St Ann's Ave in the Mott Haven section.

The child was transported to Lincoln Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said the suspect fled on foot. He was described as a 25-to-30-year-old man who was wearing a black hoodie and grey jeans.

So far, police have not reported any arrests. Police have not confirmed the events leading up to the shooting.

Video from Citizen App shows a heavy police presence at the scene. Police are taping off the courtyard and searching for evidence.



An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

