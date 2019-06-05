7-year-old boy shot in Mott Haven, the Bronx, police say

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the courtyard of a city-run apartment complex near East 137th Street and St Ann's Ave in the Mott Haven section.
The child was transported to Lincoln Hospital and is expected to survive.
Police said the suspect fled on foot. He was described as a 25-to-30-year-old man who was wearing a black hoodie and grey jeans.
So far, police have not reported any arrests. Police have not confirmed the events leading up to the shooting.
Video from Citizen App shows a heavy police presence at the scene. Police are taping off the courtyard and searching for evidence.
(Mott Haven, Bronx) Child Shot in Leg — Police are reporting the victim is being transported to a nearby hospital. Follow along here: https://t.co/1Ro8YJOlyE— Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) June 5, 2019
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube