A 7-year-old girl was ejected from her family's vehicle during a head-on crash in New Jersey that left three people injured Wednesday morning.The girl was airlifted to Hackensack University Medical Center following the 7 a.m. accident on Old Hook Road between Bogerts Mill and Schraalenburgh roads in Harrington Park.A car seat could be seen in the middle of the road.Police Chief Albert Maalouf said the collision involved a mini van and an SUV and that two of the three victims had serious injuries.The circumstances of the crash were under investigation, and it was unclear if any criminal charges would be filed.Old Hook Road was shut down for hours after the accident.