7-year-old grazed by bullet in shooting targeting teen in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 7-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in East Harlem Thursday in a shooting that apparently targeted a teenager, who was also shot.

Police said a large group of people was gathered on E. 102nd St. around 6:15 p.m. when a "dispute" occurred.

A gunman fired several shots, grazing the young girl's right thigh and hitting the 19-year-old in the left leg.

Both were taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

So far, police have made no arrests.

NYPD detectives are searching for the gunman.

It happened late Monday night in Crown Heights.



Shootings have skyrockets in New York City in 2020. As of June 21, there have been 448 shootings with 531 victims.

From January 1, 2019 to June 21, 2019 there were 329 shootings with 373 victims.

The NYPD is investigating a spree of shootings on the first official weekend of summer.

