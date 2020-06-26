7-year-old grazed by bullet in shooting targeting teen in East Harlem

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6261324" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It happened late Monday night in Crown Heights.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 7-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in East Harlem Thursday in a shooting that apparently targeted a teenager, who was also shot.Police said a large group of people was gathered on E. 102nd St. around 6:15 p.m. when a "dispute" occurred.A gunman fired several shots, grazing the young girl's right thigh and hitting the 19-year-old in the left leg.Both were taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.Police spent hours searching for evidence and video of the shooting. Cops say the 19-year-old is not cooperating.So far, police have made no arrests.NYPD detectives are searching for the gunman.The incident comes as shootings have skyrocketed in New York City in 2020. As of June 21, there have been 448 shootings with 531 victims.From January 1, 2019 to June 21, 2019 there were 329 shootings with 373 victims.As demands intensifies for police reform, the NYPD links much of the violence to changes to the bail system enacted earlier this year, along with the decision to release thousands from jail to help fight COVID-19.This week, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the criminal justice system is imploding."Every action has a consequence and we're seeing the consequences of some of these policy decisions, and the people that are feeling it are trying to work, do the best they can and raise a family in NYC," Shea said.----------