7-year-old grazed by bullet in shooting targeting teen in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 7-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in East Harlem Thursday in a shooting that apparently targeted a teenager, who was also shot.

Police said a large group of people was gathered on E. 102nd St. around 6:15 p.m. when a "dispute" occurred.

A gunman fired several shots, grazing the young girl's right thigh and hitting the 19-year-old in the left leg.

Both were taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Police spent hours searching for evidence and video of the shooting. Cops say the 19-year-old is not cooperating.

So far, police have made no arrests.

NYPD detectives are searching for the gunman.

The incident comes as shootings have skyrocketed in New York City in 2020. As of June 21, there have been 448 shootings with 531 victims.

From January 1, 2019 to June 21, 2019 there were 329 shootings with 373 victims.

As demands intensifies for police reform, the NYPD links much of the violence to changes to the bail system enacted earlier this year, along with the decision to release thousands from jail to help fight COVID-19.

This week, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the criminal justice system is imploding.

"Every action has a consequence and we're seeing the consequences of some of these policy decisions, and the people that are feeling it are trying to work, do the best they can and raise a family in NYC," Shea said.

RELATED: 5 shot at Brooklyn vigil as shootings continue to soar across NYC
EMBED More News Videos

It happened late Monday night in Crown Heights.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east harlemmanhattannew york citychild injurednypdshootingchild shotinvestigationnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC protests haven't caused spike in COVID-19 cases, data shows
COVID quarantine will impact Tri-State travelers returning home
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
Trump tweets about plan for BLM mural in front of his Tower
COVID-19 cases surge among young adults
Connecticut plans for full-time, in-school education in the fall
House passes sweeping police overhaul after Floyd's death
Show More
NYC's top cop speaks out on civil unrest, police reform
Coronavirus Updates: NYC on track for Phase 3 on July 6
NYC, LI, NJ warn of consequences in illegal fireworks crackdown
AccuWeather: Sunny, low humidity
'White lives matter too': Police investigate CT racist rant video
More TOP STORIES News