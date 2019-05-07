7-year-old says teacher choked, hit him with ruler for laughing at student's joke

EMBED <>More Videos

A first grader in Arkansas said his teacher choked him with a ruler after he "laughed out loud" at another student's joke.

FORREST CITY, Ark. -- A first grader in Arkansas said his teacher choked him with a ruler after he "laughed out loud" at another student's joke.

Police reports state the teacher pulled 7-year-old Kayden Berry out of his seat by his neck, dragged him across the room and then slammed him against a wall, WREG reports.

"It was embarrassing because I didn't expect that to happen," the boy said. "Even if I laugh, I don't expect that."

RELATED: Mom says son slapped at Raleigh daycare

The teacher has yet to be charged and remains on the job. The school said it is investigating.

Since the attack, Kayden's mother, Dannielle Berry, said he's been given in-school suspension.

"I'm definitely angry ... (if) he ends up getting punished because of what she did and she's still around these kids at work."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arkansaschild abusecrimeeducationschool
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car crashes into Brooklyn building causing collapse
Pizzeria worker stabbed after intervening in fight
Stars hit the Met Gala red carpet to celebrate 'camp' theme
Sunscreen chemicals seep into your bloodstream in 1 day: FDA
AccuWeather: Warm, but a thunderstorm threat
Woman born without uterus gets pregnant after transplant
Suspect in fatal shooting of Yonkers teen turns self in
Show More
2 hurt in Brooklyn synagogue fire
Police release picture of victim, vehicle in LI hit-and-run
6 female correction officers charged with illegal strip searches
Congrats! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome baby boy
Ron Darling, Mets great, announces he has thyroid cancer
More TOP STORIES News