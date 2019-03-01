7.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Peru

EMBED <>More Videos

7.0 earthquake strikes Peru

Updated 5 minutes ago
LIMA, Peru -- The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting that an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 has struck southern Peru.

The temblor's epicenter was 27 kilometers (16 miles) north-northeast of Azangaro and it had a depth of around 260 kilometers (160 miles). The earthquake struck at 3:50 a.m. (0850 GMT).

RELATED: How earthquakes are measured and what the magnitude and intensity scales mean

Officials say the quake will likely not generate a tsunami.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
earthquakeus world
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Snowy start to the weekend
Updated an hour ago
8 people hurt in Upper West Side fire, dog killed resident says
Updated 32 minutes ago
Exclusive video: Officers shoot at car that hit NYPD officer
Updated 8 minutes ago
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
NY leaders urge Amazon to reconsider canceling Queens move
Repairs complete, service restored after LIRR crash
3 children, 1 adult injured in New Jersey dog attack
Show More
Transformer explosion causes power outage in Dyker Heights
Reunited! Beloved 'bodega cat' stolen from Bronx deli returned
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Baby killed after driver crashes into shopping cart
Woman robbed of $120K in jewelry, niece tased in Queens
More TOP STORIES News