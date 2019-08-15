70-year-old New Jersey woman accused of attempted murder after stabbing

WOODLAND PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey have arrested a 70-year-old woman on multiple charges -- including attempted murder -- in the stabbing of a 71-year-old.

Judith Wysocki was arrested on the scene Wednesday after the victim was attacked.

The victim was taken to the hospital and Wysocki was identified as the suspect.

She is facing charges of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and neglect of an elderly or disabled person.

If convicted of attempted murder, Wysocki could be sentenced to 10 to 20 years in New Jersey state prison. The other charges carry sentences of up to five years.

Wysocki is being held in the Passaic County Jail.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information to call 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Woodland Park Police Department at 973-345-8116.

