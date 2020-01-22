70-year-old woman randomly punched in head outside Brooklyn park

By Eyewitness News
PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating yet another unprovoked attack in New York City, this time involving a 70-year-old woman who was randomly punched as she walked outside Prospect Park in Brooklyn.

It happened last Thursday at 5:15 p.m. on Parkside Avenue.

Police say the suspect punched the woman in the back of the head and knocked her to the ground.

There was no exchange or interaction prior to the assault.

Fortunately, she was not seriously hurt.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this man is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
prospect parkbrooklynnew york citywoman attackedwoman assaulted
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found after car crashes into NY building deemed homicide
LI apartment building evacuated due to elevated carbon monoxide
Jersey Shore town expects tens of thousands for Trump rally
Cold-stunned iguanas falling from Florida trees
Crossing guard struck outside Staten Island school
Man dead, woman critically injured in Park Slope fire
Trump calls impeachment trial 'hoax' after Senate approves rules
Show More
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
Nonprofit for pediatric cancer tries to get rapper's support
Teen struck by driver after getting off school bus in NJ
AccuWeather: Temperatures rise above average Wednesday
Malnourished dog with burn marks on its head abandoned on LI
More TOP STORIES News