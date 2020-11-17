70-year-old woman shot in face while sitting on city bus in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7963399" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for a second suspect after one man was arrested in connection with the robbery of a 14-year-old boy with autism in Manhattan.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities are on the scene after a 70-year-old woman was shot in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.The shooting was reported on the corner of Fulton Street and Tompkins Avenue just before 2:30 p.m.MTA officials say a B25 bus was standing in traffic when shots were fired from outside the bus.After hearing the gunshots, police say the bus driver rode up several blocks up when he was alerted by passengers that somebody was struck by a bullet on the rear of the bus.The woman suffered a wound to the left cheek where a bullet grazed her face.She was taken to Kings County Hospital and is said to be stable.Police say the suspect fired several rounds and was wearing a red or orange jacket with a grey bottom, jeans and white sneakers.There were 35 customers on the bus at the time of the shooting. No other people were injured.A man wearing a red jacket ran away westbound on Fulton Street.No arrests have been made.----------