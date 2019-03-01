7.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Peru

Updated 27 minutes ago

LIMA, Peru -- The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting that an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 has struck southern Peru.The temblor's epicenter was 27 kilometers (16 miles) north-northeast of Azangaro and it had a depth of around 260 kilometers (160 miles). The earthquake struck at 3:50 a.m. (0850 GMT).Officials say the quake will likely not generate a tsunami.