71-year-old New York City diner employee hit in face with bottle while breaking up fight

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for a group of individuals who allegedly assaulted a 71-year-old Manhattan diner employee who tried to break up a fight over the weekend.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday at the Applejack Diner, located at 1725 Broadway in Midtown.

Authorities say say five individuals got into a physical altercation with another unknown person. When the employee tried to stop the fight, the suspects reportedly assaulted him. Police say the victim was struck in the face with a liquor bottle and suffered a laceration to his face and a fractured nose.

The suspects fled the scene on foot northbound on Broadway.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai West hospital and is in series but stable condition.

The suspects are described as three black males and two black females, between ages 20 and 30.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
nypdassaultNew York CityMidtownManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NYPD: Anger over drugs leads to homeless man's fatal attack
Amber Alert: Missing teen possibly seen; Parents found dead
Human ashes allegedly baked into cookies brought to school
Couple says they were mock raped at haunted house
Idaho official resigns over photos from Africa hunting trip
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into NYPD truck on UES
2 MS-13 members arrested in stabbing of teen in Queens
Video: Man jumps barrier for tiger pen at zoo
Show More
Yankees rings, $50K in jewelry stolen in Lindenhurst
Video shows white woman blocking black man from his building
Bus shelters across NYC closed for inspections, repairs
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Number of kids living at homeless shelters in NYC spikes
More News