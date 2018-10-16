Police are searching for a group of individuals who allegedly assaulted a 71-year-old Manhattan diner employee who tried to break up a fight over the weekend.It happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday at the Applejack Diner, located at 1725 Broadway in Midtown.Authorities say say five individuals got into a physical altercation with another unknown person. When the employee tried to stop the fight, the suspects reportedly assaulted him. Police say the victim was struck in the face with a liquor bottle and suffered a laceration to his face and a fractured nose.The suspects fled the scene on foot northbound on Broadway.The victim was taken to Mount Sinai West hospital and is in series but stable condition.The suspects are described as three black males and two black females, between ages 20 and 30.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------