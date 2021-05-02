71-year-old man punched in face in the Bronx, police search for suspect

Security camera video captured the assault near Southern Boulevard and East 185th Street in the Belmont section around 6:45 a.m. back on April 10.
The suspect, who can be seen holding something in one hand, swings at the 71-year-old man from behind with his other hand.
He was struck in the face and fell to the ground.
The victim suffered a cut to his face and was treated at NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln.
The suspect was last seen walking on East 187th Street.
He is described as a male, Hispanic, 25 to 30 years old; last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
You can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
ALSO READ: Brooklyn hotel worker attacked with hammer after man randomly walks into lobby
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip