71-year-old man punched in face in the Bronx, police search for suspect

BELMONT, the Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who punched a 71-year-old man in the face in the Bronx last month.

Security camera video captured the assault near Southern Boulevard and East 185th Street in the Belmont section around 6:45 a.m. back on April 10.

The suspect, who can be seen holding something in one hand, swings at the 71-year-old man from behind with his other hand.

He was struck in the face and fell to the ground.

The victim suffered a cut to his face and was treated at NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln.

The suspect was last seen walking on East 187th Street.

He is described as a male, Hispanic, 25 to 30 years old; last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ: Brooklyn hotel worker attacked with hammer after man randomly walks into lobby
Police say it happened at a hotel in Brooklyn when a belligerent man randomly walked into the lobby.



