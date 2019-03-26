71-year-old woman killed when fire engulfs Long Island apartment building

CORAM, Long Island (WABC) -- A fast-moving fire killed one woman and completely destroyed an apartment building on Long Island early Tuesday.Several people and pets had to be rescued from the building at the Fairfield Apartments on Country Club Drive in Coram, which ended up being completely engulfed.A security guard noticed the flames and called 911 around 2:45 a.m.Police officers were first to arrive at the scene and went door to door to get people out safely.Officers even helped save pets, and video showed one officer handing a cat to one of the fire victims.Fire crews worked to get the flames under control, but one firefighter fell through the floor while battling the blaze.He suffered minor injuries.Firefighters later found 71-year-old Susan Harelick dead inside her apartment.Officials also determined that the fire originated in her apartment.Fire officials say it is not suspicious.----------