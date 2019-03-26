Disasters & Accidents

71-year-old woman killed when fire engulfs Long Island apartment building

EMBED <>More Videos

Stacey Sager reports on the fire that killed one woman and completely consumed a Coram apartment building.

By Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
CORAM, Long Island (WABC) -- A fast-moving fire killed one woman and completely destroyed an apartment building on Long Island early Tuesday.

Several people and pets had to be rescued from the building at the Fairfield Apartments on Country Club Drive in Coram, which ended up being completely engulfed.

A security guard noticed the flames and called 911 around 2:45 a.m.

Police officers were first to arrive at the scene and went door to door to get people out safely.

Officers even helped save pets, and video showed one officer handing a cat to one of the fire victims.

Fire crews worked to get the flames under control, but one firefighter fell through the floor while battling the blaze.

He suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters later found 71-year-old Susan Harelick dead inside her apartment.

Officials also determined that the fire originated in her apartment.

Fire officials say it is not suspicious.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentscoramsuffolk countybuilding firefireapartment firefire rescue
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Measles outbreak: Rockland to bar unvaccinated from public places
10-year-old kills himself after relentless bullying, mom says
Brazen gunman opens fire on NYC street in broad daylight
5-month-old dies after parents perform home circumcision
Ultimatum expires in search for missing teen, attorney reacts
NYC teacher accused of hitting 9-year-old boy with book
Show More
4th Paterson police officer facing civil rights charges
Family demands answers after dog dies on flight
Mom accused of being intoxicated when son nearly drowned
Prestigious NYC school at center of sexual misconduct scandal
AccuWeather: Temperatures stay chilly
More TOP STORIES News