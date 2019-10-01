71-year-old Brooklyn woman suckerpunched in random attack speaks out

Joan Baptiste was walking on the street when the attacker approached and punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground and breaking her jaw.
The NYPD released surveillance video from the incident on September 19th at around 5:25 p.m. on New York Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens
.
After it happened, Baptiste said she just wanted to go home.
"Somebody said, 'We have to call 911.' I said, 'I'm going home,' and they said, 'No, you have to go to the hospital because you are bleeding,'" she said.
The mother of three and grandmother of 11 was walking home from her job at a day care on Montgomery when she was suddenly punched.
Baptiste says that she has no idea who that man is or why he did what he did. She's just grateful it wasn't worse.
"God is good. It could have been worse. I could have been dead. If it had happened in the street, with vehicles coming and they pass over me, then it could have been worse. So I thank God it happened that way," she said.
She speculates that her attacker has a criminal past.
"Somebody like that, it's a criminal because if you have mother or parents or family, you'd never do such thing to nobody," she said. You did what you did. But anyway, there is a God above. He is the one to judge you because I am a believer."
Police posted pictures of the attack, some that showed him smiling, in hopes someone will recognize him and call them.
A closer look at who we’re looking for. This unprovoked attack occurred on Sept 19 on New York Ave in Brooklyn. Victim left unconscious and unaware she’d be attacked. DM or call @NYPDTips 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/vfCNVoblJY— Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) September 30, 2019
Baptiste says she has faith that police will arrest the man who hurt her. Her friend agreed.
"I hope so," said Caleta Ellis, Baptiste's friend.
Ellis says Baptiste has a long road to recovery in front of her.
"They did reconstruction surgery on her jaw, so she cannot eat solid food, only puréed food," Ellis said.
Baptiste was born in Grenada and has lived in New York City for more than 40 years. She'll continue her recovery in her apartment of 26 years.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube