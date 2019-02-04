MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --A bicyclist was fatally struck by a car in Manhattan in a hit-and-run Monday morning.
Authorities say the 72-year-old Upper East Side resident was found next to his bicycle on West 45th Street in Midtown just before 6 a.m.
The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he died.
So far, there are no arrests.
Police are looking for the vehicle involved.
