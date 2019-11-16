72-year-old woman punched in random attack on Lower East Side

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who randomly attacked a 72-year-old woman in Manhattan.
The NYPD released surveillance video of the incident on Nov. 12 in front of Russ and Daughter on East Houston Street.
The suspect approached the woman and punched her. The woman stumbled, then fell to the ground.
The attacker turned around for a second and then continued walking.
The victim sustained swelling and pain but was not seriously injured.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are kept confidential.
