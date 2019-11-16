72-year-old woman punched in random attack on Lower East Side

By Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who randomly attacked a 72-year-old woman in Manhattan.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the incident on Nov. 12 in front of Russ and Daughter on East Houston Street.

The suspect approached the woman and punched her. The woman stumbled, then fell to the ground.

The attacker turned around for a second and then continued walking.

The victim sustained swelling and pain but was not seriously injured.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept confidential.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower east sidemanhattannew york citywoman attacked
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two male suspects stole an engagement ring from Kay Jewelers in Midtown: Police
5 men charged in shooting at New Jersey high school football game
Off-duty NYPD officer killed, FDNY member injured in crash
Young woman fatally stabbed on Queens sidewalk
Last remaining survivor of the Hindenburg disaster dies, age 90
Man sentenced to 30 years in killing of LI nursing student
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Show More
AccuWeather: Big chill is back for the weekend
Baby bitten, falls down stairs at unlicensed day care, mom says
Prince Andrew denies having sex with Epstein victim in BBC interview
Mother of boy who died falling out window donates son's organs
Man accused of breaking Yeshiva windows, pistol-whipping delivery man
More TOP STORIES News