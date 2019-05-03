73-year-old New York City man with Alzheimer's disease missing since Tuesday

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police and family members are searching for a 73-year-old Upper Manhattan man suffering from Alzheimer's disease who has been missing since Tuesday.

Authorities say Jacinto Concepcion was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on April 30 at the intersection of Dyckman Street and Nagle Avenue in Inwood.

He is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5-foot-4 and 140 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans shorts, a multicolored striped shirt, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

