73-year-old woman attempting to go up stairs during Bronx power outage dies after oxygen tank runs out

By Eyewitness News
CO-OP CITY, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 73-year-old woman attempting to go up the stairs during a power outage in the Bronx has died, police say.

The elevator was out of service after a transformer fire at 100 Dekruif Place (Building A) caused a power outage in buildings 1-8 in Co-Op City on Friday morning around 10 a.m.

Officials say the woman was walking up to the 19th floor with her oxygen tank. Her oxygen tank emptied out, and she collapsed, fell down, and later died.

Several thousand residents remained without power, heat, and running water at Co-Op City on Friday night. Moments after the power outage, many were trapped in elevators.

Asia Gray said her daughter was in school when the power went out. They eventually left and headed to a relative's place for comfort.

"It's very hard, you take certain things for granted -- being able to walk into your bedroom and turn the TV on," said Gray.

Co-Op City Police say the building association rooms are open as warming centers for residents.

After nearly 20 hours, power, water, and heat have been fully restored.

Congressman Jamaal Bowman offered his condolences to the woman's family.


A spokesperson for Riverbay Cooperation released the following statement:

"First, our hearts go out to the family and friends of the woman who passed away. She is foremost in our thoughts at this hour. We are fully cooperating with all investigating agencies and all power has been restored at Co-op City."

MORE NEWS | NY father-to-be killed, brother injured when gender reveal device explodes
EMBED More News Videos

A Sullivan County man was killed and his brother injured when a gender reveal device they were building exploded.


----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
co op citynew york citybronxpower outagetransformer explosionfire
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo responds to sexual harassment accusations from 2nd former aide
FDA issues Emergency Use Authorization for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine
More than 1.5 million New Yorkers now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
When did you realize COVID changed everything?
Chinatown stabbing suspect never saw victim's face, source says
Is new marquee a sign Broadway will spring back into life?
NY mandates dance 'zones,' distancing when weddings resume
Show More
NJ teacher accused of sexually assaulting more students
Fauci warns progress in COVID fight appears to have stalled
NYC officials attend rally in support of Asian-American community
Archeologists find intact ceremonial chariot near Pompeii
House passes $1.9T COVID relief bill on near party-line vote
More TOP STORIES News