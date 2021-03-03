73-year-old woman killed in apartment fire in Manhattan

The fire was reported at a six-story apartment building at 351 East 54th Street around 4:30 p.m.
The FDNY said 60 firefighters responded to the blaze on the first floor and it was under control by 5:15 p.m.
A 73-year-old woman was killed in the fire, police said. She lived alone.
Officials believe the fire was accidental.
Few other details were released.
