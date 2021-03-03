73-year-old woman killed in apartment fire in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10385760" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Candace McCowan reports the doctor was returning from Florida with his family.

MIDTOWN EAST, Manahttan (WABC) -- Officials are on the scene of a fatal fire in the Midtown East neighborhood of Manhattan.The fire was reported at a six-story apartment building at 351 East 54th Street around 4:30 p.m.The FDNY said 60 firefighters responded to the blaze on the first floor and it was under control by 5:15 p.m.A 73-year-old woman was killed in the fire, police said. She lived alone.Officials believe the fire was accidental.Few other details were released.----------