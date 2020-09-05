74-year-old assaulted, robbed while bringing food to friends

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 74-year-old woman was robbed and then punched in the face while delivering food to a friend in the East Village.The teen was seen snatching the victim's purse Thursday Evening on 14th Street near 1st Avenue.When the victim went after him, she was punched in the face, causing her to fall to the ground. The thief then dropped her purse and fled with his two friends. Police are still looking for them.The 74-year-old suffered cuts and bruises.The woman says she has been living in New York City since 1963 and has never experienced anything like this. She said she hopes it doesn't happen to anyone else and wants to see East 14th Street 'cleaned up.'----------