74-year-old deacon punched in face inside Bronx subway station

Patrick Dragon, one of the first Connecticut state troopers to respond to the 2012 Sandy Hook Massacre, has died of COVID-19.

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- A 74-year-old deacon was punched in the face inside a Bronx subway station.The incident happened Tuesday in Kingsbridge Heights at 10 a.m.Police say the deacon was entering the Kingsbridge Road station when he was punched.He was having trouble swiping his MetroCard when the suspect, coming through the turnstiles the other direction, suddenly punched him."I just felt like punching someone," the suspect said before fleeing.The deacon sustained swelling and pain but refused medical attention.----------