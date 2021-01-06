74-year-old priest punched in face inside Bronx subway station

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- A 74-year-old priest was punched in the face inside a Bronx subway station.

The incident happened Tuesday in Kingsbridge Heights at 10 a.m.

Police say the priest was entering the Kingsbridge Road station when he was punched.

He was having trouble swiping his MetroCard when the suspect, coming through the turnstiles the other direction, suddenly punched him.

"I just felt like punching someone," the suspect said before fleeing.

The priest sustained swelling and pain but refused medical attention.

