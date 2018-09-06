75-year-old Queens man pleads guilty after Internet sex sting

Authorities say a 75-year-old Queens man sent sexually explicit text messages to an undercover investigator whom he believed was a 13-year-old girl.Joeil Einhorn of Hillcrest pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree attempted rape, according to Queens District Attorney Richard Brown.Brown said the New York State Police investigator, acting as a teenage girl, had responded to a personal ad on Craigslist entitled, Daddy looking for "real" Queens "girl" No flakes (M4W)."Between October 18, 2016 and November 17, 2016, Einhorn allegedly chatted online with the investigator and discussed his desire to meet her for sex.He was arrested when he arrived at a pre-arranged meeting location in Queens. Investigators found a black bag containing sexual paraphernalia inside his vehicle."The defendant has admitted to trying to meet an underage teenager whom he was conversing online with for a month seeking sex," said Brown. "He will now go to jail for his actions. This case underscores the importance of internet surveillance by law enforcement to protect children from sexual predators. Parents must closely monitor their children's internet activities and not let youngsters become victims of sexual predators."The state police investigator is assigned, in part, to investigate cases involving the use of the internet to entice children to have sex.Queens Criminal Court Judge Stephanie Zaro indicated that she would sentence Einhorn to five months jail and 10 years probation at his sentencing in November, Brown said.As a result of his plea, Einhorn will be required to register as a sex offender.----------