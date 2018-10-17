A 76-year-old man is in critical condition after falling onto the subway tracks at a Manhattan station and being struck by a train.It happened around 10 a.m. at the Lincoln Center-66th Street 1 train station on the Upper West Side.Police say the man suffered some kind of medical episode, which caused him to fall.The conductor did not see him, and the victim was struck by the train.He was rushed to New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition.No criminality suspected.Service on the 1, 2 and 3 lines was temporarily suspended as first responders removed the victim and for the police investigation.----------