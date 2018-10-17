76-year-old man hit by train after falling on Manhattan subway tracks

EMBED </>More Videos

Tim Fleischer reports on the 76-year-old man injured after falling onto the subway tracks on the Upper West Side.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A 76-year-old man is in critical condition after falling onto the subway tracks at a Manhattan station and being struck by a train.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the Lincoln Center-66th Street 1 train station on the Upper West Side.

Police say the man suffered some kind of medical episode, which caused him to fall.

The conductor did not see him, and the victim was struck by the train.

He was rushed to New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition.

No criminality suspected.

Service on the 1, 2 and 3 lines was temporarily suspended as first responders removed the victim and for the police investigation.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
subwayfalltrain accidentNew York CityUpper West SideManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman followed home, sexually assaulted in New Jersey
Boy electrocuted after climbing over fence to get football
Video shows possible drug handoff through child's diaper
Grandmother charged after toddler stabbed, found in oven
'I don't forgive this woman': Black boy wrongly accused of grabbing white woman
Mom helped make child porn using child, 3, AG says
Big Bird puppeteer leaving 'Sesame Street' after 50 years
Melania Trump's plane experiences mechanical issue in air
Show More
Video: Off-duty Chicago cop shoots unarmed disabled teen
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $900 million!
Lawsuit accuses LI diocese of turning blind eye to sex abuse
Polio-like illness in 22 states, including NJ, possibly NY
Video shows suspect stealing boy's cellphone in Brooklyn
More News