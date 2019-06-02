78-year-old woman raped inside her home in Rosedale, Queens

ROSEDALE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a 78-year-old woman was raped inside her home in Queens.The incident happened at about 6 a.m. Sunday at 241st Street and 148th Avenue in Rosedale.The attacker entered the home by unknown means and fled the scene after the assault, according to investigators. No property was taken.The NYPD described the suspect as a male black in his 30s wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.----------