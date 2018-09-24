8 hurt when 3-alarm house fire breaks out in Brooklyn

Firefighters battled a 3-alarm house fire in Gerritsen Beach.

Eyewitness News
GERRITSEN BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Eight people were injured, including seven firefighters, after a fire broke out Monday at a house in Brooklyn.

The three-alarm fire began at about 5:30 p.m. at a two-story house on Aster Court in Gerritsen Beach.

It quickly spread to a neighboring structure. The fire reportedly started on the second floor of the house.

All the injuries to the firefighters were minor. One civilian was also hurt.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

33 units and 138 firefighters responded to the scene, along with EMS personnel.

