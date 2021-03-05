8 hurt when van crashes car into outdoor dining area, plows into scaffolding on East Side

Citizen App

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A van crashed into a car sending it careening into an outdoor dining setup on Manhattan's East Side Friday morning, injuring eight people.Six adults and two children were injured in the crash at 50th Street and 2nd Avenue around 8:40 a.m.The 66-year-old driver of a white van was heading southbound on 2nd Avenue when it collided with the rear of a Toyota Camry.The Camry then crashed into the outdoor dining area in front of 945 2nd Avenue, which was unoccupied.However, flying debris injured two boys, ages 5 and 7.The white van then traveled another block, jumping the curb and coming to a rest in scaffolding.Also injured were a 27-year-old man, 40-year-old woman, 47-year-old woman, 50-year-old man, 53-year-old man, and a 74-year-old man.Some of the injured were in the Camry, the others were pedestrians.Four of the injured people were taken to Bellevue Hospital. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.The driver of a van was taken into custody by police and charges are pending.The FDNY requested the Department of Buildings to do a structural integrity check of a building that was struck in the crash. Firefighters have secured the scaffolding and debris.Second Avenue is closed southbound at East 50th Street until further notice.----------